01 Nov 2022

Lovlina Borgohain, Shiva Thapa to lead India’s charge at Asian Boxing Championships 2022

AMN

In Boxing, Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain and seasoned pugilist Shiva Thapa will lead India’s charge at the Asian Boxing Championships 2022 to be held from today at Amman in Jordan. India is sending a 25-member contingent to Amman for the Asian Boxing Championships, consisting of 13 men and 12 women.

India’s most successful male boxer at the Asian boxing championships with five medals Shiva Thapa will represent the country in the 63.5kg weight division. Lovlina Borgohain will have a very crucial competition in Amman. The 69kg welterweight division has been removed from the Paris 2024 Olympics, compelling the Assam boxer to change weight classes.

The preliminary rounds will be held from today, while the quarter-finals are scheduled to take place from Saturday. The women’s and men’s semi-final games will be held on November 9 and 10, respectively. Whereas, the big women finals will take place on November 11 and men’s on November 12.

