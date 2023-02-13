इंडियन आवाज़     14 Feb 2023 12:26:44      انڈین آواز
LOK SABHA SPEAKER TO INAUGURATE ORIENTATION PROGRAMME FOR GUJARAT MLAs

AMN / New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate Orientation Programme for Members of Gujarat Legislative Assembly at Gandhinagar on 15 February, 2023.

Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Rajnikant Patel; Speaker of Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Shankar Chaudhary and several other dignitaries will grace the event.

The Orientation Programme will focus primarily on promoting a deeper understanding and appreciation of the constitutional role and position of the Parliament as the supreme representative institution, familiarizing the Members more closely with the operational mechanisms, parliamentary traditions, conventions, and etiquette.

As part of the orientation programme, the Members of Gujarat Legislative Assembly will be given training on ‘How to be an Effective Legislator?’; ‘Committee System and Parliamentary Questions’ ; ‘Budgetary Process’; ‘Legislative Process’; ‘India’s Presidency in G-20’; ‘Procedural Devices to Raise Matters of Urgent Public Importance in the House’ ; ‘Functioning of a Legislature: Do’s and Don’ts’ ; ‘Parliamentary Privileges and Ethics’; and ‘Importance of Constitutional Bodies in a Democracy’.

The two day Orientation programme will conclude on 16 February, 2023 with Valedictory Address by Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat.

The Orientation Programme for the Members of Gujarat Legislature is being organised by Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), Lok Sabha Secretariat in coordination with Gujarat Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

