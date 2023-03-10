Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reaches Bahrain’s capital Manama to attend 146th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union

AMN

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived in Bahrain’s capital Manama today, leading an Indian Parliamentary delegation, to attend the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU). The Lok Sabha Speaker received a warm welcome from the Deputy Chairman and Members of the Bahrain Parliament Shura Jamal Fakhro. The 146th Assembly of the IPU will be held in Manama, Bahrain from the 11th of March to the 15th of March.

On Saturday, the Indian delegation will participate in the Asia Pacific Group meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. Later, Birla will lead members of the Indian delegation at the opening ceremony to be held in the Plenary Hall under the patronage of the King of Bahrain.

During its stay in Manama, the Indian Parliamentary delegation will also attend the General Debate of the 146th Assembly of the IPU on the 12th of March. Birla will address the Assembly on the topic: “Promoting peaceful co-existence and inclusive societies: Fight against intolerance”.

In addition, Birla will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from several countries. Among other dignitaries, Birla will meet the Presiding Officers of the Parliaments of the G20 countries and personally invite them to the P20 Summit to be held in New Delhi later this year.