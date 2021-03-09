Second part of Budget Session of Parliament begins on March 8
Tamil Nadu: Congress, DMK seal seat-sharing agreement, Congress to contest 25 seats
BJP releases first list of 56 candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls
PM Modi calls for developing Indian military into a future force
इंडियन आवाज़     09 Mar 2021 01:52:12      انڈین آواز

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla interacts with women MPs, women journalists

AMN / NEW DELHI

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today interacted with women Members of Parliament and women journalists at the Parliament House complex. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani were also present on the occasion.

Greeting them on the occasion, Mr Birla appreciated the contribution of women in the society. He said, women are doing very well in high positions in social, political and economic fields and are making excellent contribution in the development of the society. Mr Birla said, women also took leading roles in important positions like the President, Prime Minister and the Lok Sabha Speaker. He said, apart from working in important positions of power and contributing to positive change in the society, women are also playing an important role in the field of public welfare.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said, women have merit, patience, self confidence and strong will and with these qualities they are serving the country from Panchayat to Parliament. Referring to the role of women freedom fighters and women in nation building after independence, Mr Birla said, development and progress of the country is possible only when women participate in every field of nation building.

Koneru Humpy named BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women’s World Rapid Chess champion Koneru Humpy on Monday was named BBC Ind ...

Table Tennis: Sharath, Sathiyan and Batra record contrasting victories in WTT Star Contender

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 8 March: Ace paddlers Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

مفرور اقتصادی مجرموں سے سختی سے نمٹنے کی ضرورت: نائب صدر

عندلیب اخترنائب صدر، شری ایم وینکیا نائیڈو نے تما م ملکوں سے ...

ممبئی کی مشہور ’کراچی بیکری‘ بالآخر بند ہوگئی

جاوید اخترہندوستان میں سب سے قدیم اور مشہور ترین بیکریوں میں ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

