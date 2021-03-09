Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla interacts with women MPs, women journalists

AMN / NEW DELHI

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today interacted with women Members of Parliament and women journalists at the Parliament House complex. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani were also present on the occasion.

Greeting them on the occasion, Mr Birla appreciated the contribution of women in the society. He said, women are doing very well in high positions in social, political and economic fields and are making excellent contribution in the development of the society. Mr Birla said, women also took leading roles in important positions like the President, Prime Minister and the Lok Sabha Speaker. He said, apart from working in important positions of power and contributing to positive change in the society, women are also playing an important role in the field of public welfare.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said, women have merit, patience, self confidence and strong will and with these qualities they are serving the country from Panchayat to Parliament. Referring to the role of women freedom fighters and women in nation building after independence, Mr Birla said, development and progress of the country is possible only when women participate in every field of nation building.