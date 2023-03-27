Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla flags-off car rally at Constitution Club in New Delhi

AMN

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today flagged-off a car rally at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. The theme of this year’s car rally is ‘Road Safety’.

Speaking on the occasion Mr Birla said that more than 4 lakh accidents take place in the country every year and more than 1.5 lakh people die in these accidents every year. He urged the people to follow the traffic rules and motivate others to follow the rules as well.

He expressed hope that events like the car rally would create more awareness among the people and also help in boosting the efforts of the government to combat the serious problem related to road safety.