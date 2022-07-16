FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2022 12:16:40      انڈین آواز

Lok Sabha Speaker holds all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today chaired an all-party meeting with the floor leaders of the various parties in the Lower House ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning Monday.

During the meeting held at Parliament House Complex in New Delhi, the leaders of the political parties assured the Lok Sabha Speaker of their full cooperation to ensure smooth conduct of the House during the session. Talking to the media after the end of the all-party meeting, Mr. Birla said that he has appealed to the MPs of the political parties to take part in a healthy discussion on the issues concerning national and public interest. He said, all the parties in the Lok Sabha should extend their full cooperation so that the House can transact business without any disruption.

Mr. Birla also informed us that like in the previous sessions, proper COVID-19 protocol will be followed in this session and adequate arrangements have been made in this regard.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister and Apna Dal (S) leader  Anupriya Patel, Union Minister and LJSP leader Pashupati Kumar Paras, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK leader TR Baalu, and Mithun Reddy of YSRCP and  BJP MP Rama Devi were among those who participated in the meeting.

The government has also called an all-party meeting to seek cooperation from all political parties for the smooth conduct of both the Houses of Parliament tomorrow. Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu has also called a meeting of floor leaders of different parties in the Upper House on the same day.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament which will begin on the 18th of this month will continue till the 12th of August. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.

The session is important given the fact that the Presidential Election and the Vice Presidential Election will be held during this period. The Presidential Election will also be held on Monday while the Vice Presidential election will be held on the 6th of next month.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar strikes gold at ISSF Shooting World Cup in Changwon

Junior world champion Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar has won gold medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) e ...

Jehan Daruvala set for second F1 outing with McLaren

By Harpal Singh Bedi Ace racer Jehan Daruvala will take part in a second two-day Formula One test with form ...

India announces 322- member strong squad for Birmingham Commonwealth Games 

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi A 322 -member strong Indian contingent (215 athletes and 107 officials and s ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart