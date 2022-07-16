Lok Sabha Speaker holds all-party meeting ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament

AMN/ WEB DESK

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today chaired an all-party meeting with the floor leaders of the various parties in the Lower House ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning Monday.

During the meeting held at Parliament House Complex in New Delhi, the leaders of the political parties assured the Lok Sabha Speaker of their full cooperation to ensure smooth conduct of the House during the session. Talking to the media after the end of the all-party meeting, Mr. Birla said that he has appealed to the MPs of the political parties to take part in a healthy discussion on the issues concerning national and public interest. He said, all the parties in the Lok Sabha should extend their full cooperation so that the House can transact business without any disruption.

Mr. Birla also informed us that like in the previous sessions, proper COVID-19 protocol will be followed in this session and adequate arrangements have been made in this regard.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister and Apna Dal (S) leader Anupriya Patel, Union Minister and LJSP leader Pashupati Kumar Paras, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK leader TR Baalu, and Mithun Reddy of YSRCP and BJP MP Rama Devi were among those who participated in the meeting.



The government has also called an all-party meeting to seek cooperation from all political parties for the smooth conduct of both the Houses of Parliament tomorrow. Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu has also called a meeting of floor leaders of different parties in the Upper House on the same day.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament which will begin on the 18th of this month will continue till the 12th of August. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.



The session is important given the fact that the Presidential Election and the Vice Presidential Election will be held during this period. The Presidential Election will also be held on Monday while the Vice Presidential election will be held on the 6th of next month.