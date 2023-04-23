LOK SABHA SECRETARIAT TO ORGANISE CHINTAN SHIVIR FOR OFFICIALS

CHINTAN SHIVIR IS AN INITIATIVE TO UPGRADE KNOWLEDGE AND DEVELOP LEADERSHIP…



AMN \ New Delhi

On the directions of Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, Lok Sabha Secretariat is organizing a series of Chintan Shivirs for its officers and staff. The first two day Chintan Shivirs will be held on 24th and 25th April 2023 in Parliament premise, comprising 250 Officials from various Services of the Secretariat.

Secretary – General, Lok Sabha , Shri Utpal Kumar Singh, will inaugurate the first Chintan Shivir on 24th July, 2023.

The broad objectives of the Chintan Shivir are as follows:

i. To encourage creative and innovative thinking, breakdown hierarchy and promote fraternity/camaraderie;

ii. To harness technology;

iii. To think out of box solutions;

iv. To bring more transparency and objectivity into governance;

v. To energize and professionalize the LSS Services;

vi. To share best practices-learning from others;

vii. To upgrade knowledge and develop leadership;

Chintan Shivir is a unique and pioneering initiative for facilitating meaningful and purposeful discussion and deliberations. The purpose is deep reflection on administrative issues to keep the soul and mind of Lok Sabha Secretariat officials fresh and to remain connected to the aspirations of people. In the Chintan Shivir, officials will identify different topics after deliberations and discussions to suggest innovative and creative ways in which the vision and mission of the Lok Sabha Secretariat can be realized. The deliberations are expected to provide a road map and an implementation plan for the Secretariat.