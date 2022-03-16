FreeCurrencyRates.com

Lok Sabha passes demands for grants of Ministry of Railways for 2022-23

AMN

Lok Sabha today passed the demands for grants of the ministry of railways for 2022-23. In his reply after a 13 hour long discussion on the issue, the railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav emphasized that Indian railways is today modernizing, upgrading technology and improving capital investment inflow into the sector. He said that efforts are yielding results as the capital investments reach 99,511 crore rupees per year, laying of tracks and electrification have doubled, north east connectivity has improved considerably, 1110 kms of trade corridor completed, made in India Vande Bharat trains introduced and railway stations are modernized.

