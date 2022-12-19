Lok Sabha passes Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill 2022

Staff Reporter

The Lok Sabha today passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Bill will amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, for the inclusion of the Betta Kuruba community, in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Karnataka.

Replying to the discussion, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said, the Government has plans to bring a comprehensive list of Scheduled Tribes after completing the state-wise inclusions. The Minister asserted that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government that has been taking care of oppressed and downtrodden sections of the country.

Earlier, initiating the discussion Congress member, K Suresh questioned rationale behind extension of ST status to the deprived communities but without any budgetary allocations for welfare schemes.

NK Premachandran of RSP said that the Government is neglecting legislative business practices. He suggested a comprehensive bill on the inclusion of various neglected communities.

Jual Oram of BJP suggested to consider phonetic variations of caste and community names to avoid bureaucratic hurdles.