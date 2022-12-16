Lok Sabha passes Bill to include Himachal Pradesh’s Hattee community in the list of Scheduled Tribes

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Bill will amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, for inclusion of Hattee community of Trans Giri area of Sirmour, in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Himachal Pradesh.

Replying to the discussion, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said, inclusion of Hattee community to the Scheduled Tribes list gets them long pending justice. He said, the border sharing people from four blocks of Tran Giri of Himachal Pradesh have their relatives identified as Scheduled Tribes in Uttarakhand. Responding to the members, he said it is the responsibility of respective Governments to ensure no tribal land alienation takes place in their States. He also listed the number of initiatives the Tribal Affairs ministry has taken up in the field of health and education in tribal dominant areas.