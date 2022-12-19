Lok Sabha passes Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill

AMN / WEB DESK

Lok Sabha today passed the Anti-Maritime piracy bill, 2019. The Bill enables Indian authorities to take action against piracy in the high seas. It applies to the sea beyond the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which is beyond 200 nautical miles from India’s coastline.

The Bill defines piracy as any illegal act of violence, detention or destruction against a ship, aircraft, person or property, for private purposes, by the crew or passengers of a private ship or aircraft.

Piracy also includes inciting and intentionally facilitating such acts of violence, and voluntarily participating in the operation of a pirate ship or aircraft.

Replying to the discussion on the bill, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that the members of the House has given many suggestions on the bill related to the death penalty and government has taken 18 recommendations into account.

He said that keeping in mind the present situation the country needs this legislation. The Minister further added that the purpose of the Bill is to promote international cooperation.