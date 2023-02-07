Lok Sabha: Opposition participate in discussion on motion of thanks on President’s address￼

Staff Reporter

After three day logjam on the Adani Group issue, the Lok Sabha today took up discussion on the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

Most opposition parties have decided to participate in Parliament proceedings from today. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, they will continue to raise their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group issue.

Initiating the discussion, BJP MP C P Joshi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership saying India’s stature at world forum has strengthened.

He said, the government has taken a series of measures for the welfare of every section of the society. He said, in 2014 when Narendra Modi’s government came into power, there was widespread corruption in the country which has been checked by the present regime.

He said the government is working on a vision of Antyodaya, which means empowering the last person at the last mile. Mr. Joshi added that farmers, youth and the poor are looking up to Mr. Modi with high hopes. He alleged that previous government’s ignored them but this government has taken several steps for their welfare. The discussion is underway.

Rahul Gandhi questions Adani’s rise, asks ‘what’s his relation with Modi’

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in his address in the Lok Sabha, questioned Gautam Adani’s rise over the last eight years, and asked what relationaship Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s shared with the businessman. Gandhi went on to allege that rules were bent or changed to allow the group’s entry into different businesses. “After the BJP took over the government in 2014, the existing rule that only a company/person only with an experience in airports be given the responsibility of developing them was changed, and six airports were handed over to Adani,” Gandhi pointed out. He also alleged that India’s foreign policy was being tailored to benefit the billionaire.

The Congress leader also said that the Agniveer scheme was being imposed on Army. “Retired senior officers said that Agniveer Yojana came from RSS, Home Ministry and not from the Army. They said the Agniveer scheme being coerced on the Army,” he said.

Earlier in the morning, opposition parties held a meeting at the Parliament House complex and discussed their strategy.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi expressed hope that the Houses will function smoothly from today. He said, he had a word with Opposition leaders and they have assured him in this regard.