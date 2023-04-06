Lok Sabha Member Bandi Sanjay Kuamar remanded for 14 days by Hanmakonda court in 10th class question paper leak case

AMN

Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana State president and Lok Sabha Member Bandi Sanjay Kuamar has been remanded for 14 days by a Hanmakonda court in 10th class question paper leak case. He was arrested and charged as the principal accused, A-1, in the question paper leak case. He was produced before court in Hanamkonda and remanded to 14 days judicial custody last night. He has been shifted along with two other accused to the Karimnagar Jail.

In dramatic scenes, he has been booked by the Kamalapur police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to conspiracy, cheating, criminal trespass and intent to cause fear or alarm to the public. Sanjay’s social media advisor was also among the arrested.