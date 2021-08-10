Lok Sabha adjourned after passage of 3 bills

AMN / NEWS DELHI

Despite disruption over Pegasus, farm laws and other issues, Lok Sabha today passed three important Bills

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021; ‘The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ ; ‘The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ were passed in Lok Sabha today.

Lok Sabha Adjourned to meet again on 11 August 2021 at 11 A.M.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi alleged that as soon as a discussion on farmers’ issues began, the Opposition members began to protest. The BJP minister claimed that Opposition leaders disturbed the reporting bench and threw the rule book.

Both Houses of Parliament witness frequent disruptions by opposition over Pegasus, farm laws & other issues