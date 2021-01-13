Centre not to discriminate against any State in allocation of COVID vaccine doses: Health Ministry
13 Jan 2021

Lohri, other Festivals of harvest being celebrated across India

Image

WEB DESK

Celebrations have begun for the festival of harvest across the country. The festival is referred to by different names in different parts of the country such as Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Makar Sankranti in Northern India, Gujarat, West Bengal, and Karnataka and Bihu in Assam.

The festival of harvest, Lohri, is being celebrated today in North India especially in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu and Chandigarh. Lohri marks the end of winter and welcomes longer days of summer as the sun begins its journey to the northern hemisphere. People light bonfires to celebrate the harvest.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have extended their greetings and wishes to the citizens on the occasion.

