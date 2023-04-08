Loans worth over Rs 23 lakh crore sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana so far

AMN / WEB DESK

More than 40 crore 82 lakh loans amounting to over 23 lakh crore rupees have been sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana till date. Twenty-one per cent of the total loans have been sanctioned to new entrepreneurs.

Today is the 8th Anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana. The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 with the aim to facilitate easy collateral-free micro-credit of up to ten lakh rupees to non-corporate, non-farm small and micro-entrepreneurs for income-generating activities.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, the scheme has enabled easy and hassle-free access to credit for micro-enterprises and has helped a large number of young entrepreneurs establish their businesses.

She said, about 68 per cent of accounts under the scheme belong to women entrepreneurs and 51 per cent of accounts belong to entrepreneurs of SC, ST and OBC categories.

Ms Sitharaman said, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana has helped in the generation of large-scale employment opportunities at the grassroots level and also has proved to be a game changer while boosting the Indian economy.