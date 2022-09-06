Liz Truss to be sworn-in as 56th Prime Minister of United Kingdom

WEB DESK

Liz Truss will be sworn-in as 56th prime minister of United Kingdom today. She will succeed Boris Johnson, who will tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II today. Truss elected the UK prime minister and Conservative Party leader yesterday by her fellow party members. Former foreign secretary Truss defeated rival Rishi Sunak with 57 percent of the vote.

The 47-year-old Truss will be third female prime minister to lead the country. The previous female prime ministers – Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May – were also from the Conservative Party. Outgoing PM Johnson congratulated Truss on her victory and said she has the right plan to unite the party. Former chancellor Rishi Sunak, who attacked her economic plans during the campaign, said that he will offer her his full support.

Truss will now face the task of reshaping the economy, arresting surging inflation and tackling the energy crisis that is affecting the entire European continent. In her victory speech, she promised a “bold” programme of tax cuts to grow the flagging economy and to prevent the UK tipping into recession.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Liz Truss for being chosen to be the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, he is confident that under the leadership of Liz Truss, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Prime Minister also wished her for new role and responsibilities.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has congratulated Liz Truss on being elected as the leader of UK Conservative Party. In a tweet, Dr Jaishankar said her commitment to raising India-UK cooperation to a higher level is well known. He expressed confidence that the bilateral relationship between the two nations will grow further under her leadership.