Live-streaming of Supreme Court proceeding begins

SC will soon have its own platform to live-stream its proceedings: CJI

The Supreme Court for the first time began live-streaming its constitution bench proceedings Tuesday. Four years ago, the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra had delivered the landmark judgement on the live telecast or webcast of important proceedings in matters of constitutional importance, saying “sunlight is the best disinfectant”.

The proceedings can be accessed at webcast.gov.in/scindia/, said an official.

On Monday a bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said the top court will soon have its own “platform” to live-stream its proceedings instead of having to use YouTube. In a unanimous decision taken at a recent full court meeting headed by the CJI, the apex court decided to live-stream proceedings of all constitution bench hearings from today.

A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court reserved judgment on a batch of petitions challenging the 103rd Constitutional Amendment which introduced 10% reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in education and public employment.The Apex Court also refused to stop the Election Commission of India from deciding the claim of Eknath Shinde group as the real Shiv Sena. Another Constitution Bench of the Court dismissed the application for stay filed by the Uddhav Thackeray group after a day-long hearing.

