Lithium reserves found in J&K

AMN/ WEB DESK

In a highly significant development towards making India self reliant, Lithium reserves have been found for the first time in the country, in Reasi district of Jammu division. Speaking at the 62nd Central Geological Programming Board meeting in New Delhi yesterday, Union Mines Secretary, Vivek Bharadwaj disclosed that Lithium reserves have been discovered in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lithium blocks are rare and much in demand gobally for electric batteries. Lithium is a non-ferrous metal and is one of the key components in rechargeable batteries for mobile phones, laptops, digital cameras and electric vehicles. It is also used in some non-rechargeable batteries for things like heart pacemakers, toys and clocks. Lithium is a metal that is known for its low density, high energy-to-weight ratio and its ability to store large amounts of energy. Currently, India is import-dependent for Lithium, nickel and cobalt. After the discovery, Lithium blocks will be explored and eAuctioned, so that J&K figures on the global map so far as availability of Lithium reserves in the world are concerned.