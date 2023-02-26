Liquor Policy Scam: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia’s questioning underway at CBI headquarters

WEB DESK

The questioning of Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia at CBI headquarters is underway over the alleged liquor policy scam case. Mr Sisodia reached the CBI’s headquarters in central Delhi’s Lodhi Road at around 11 AM. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has imposed section 144 to south district to maintain law and order.

Before going to CBI office, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reached Rajghat to seek the blessings of Mahatma Gandhi. In a tweet, Mr Sisodia said that he will cooperate fully in the entire investigation.

The CBI had previously called Mr Sisodia for questioning on the 19th of this month. Mr Sisodia who is also Delhi’s Finance Minister, sought a week’s time for making Delhi Budget. The CBI agreed to his request. Mr Sisodia and others are facing corruption allegations in bringing a new liquor sale policy in the national capital.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had ordered the CBI probe last year.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government reverted to the old liquor policy and blamed the Lieutenant Governor for loss of revenue worth crores of rupees.