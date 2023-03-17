इंडियन आवाज़     17 Mar 2023 08:42:02      انڈین آواز
Light to moderate rainfall recorded in some parts of Rajasthan

Published On: By

AMN

In Rajasthan, light to moderate rainfall has been recorded in some parts of the state in the last 24 hours. Hail has also occurred at some places yesterday. The power supply was affected in some villages of the Hanumangarh district due to the falling of electric poles.

There is a strong possibility of moderate to severe thunderstorms, strong winds and hailstorms in the areas of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur and Bharatpur divisions today and tomorrow.

A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the state from March 19 causing rains and thunderstorms.

Due to its effect, some parts of the State could also witness thunder, rain, strong winds and hailstorm on March 19-20.

