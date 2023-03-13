Light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms likely to occur today in Rajasthan

AMN

In Rajasthan under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance, light rain with moderate thunderstorm activity is likely to occur in the districts of Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions today afternoon.

In Ajmer, Kota, Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions, there is a possibility of light rain and sudden strong winds at one or two places along with thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. The weather is likely to remain mainly dry on March 14-15 in Jodhpur, Bikaner division.

Another fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to become active over the state on March 16-17. Due to its effect, there is a possibility of increase in the activities of thunderstorm and rain in the state.