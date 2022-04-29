FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Apr 2022 09:14:03      انڈین آواز

LIC IPO to open for General public from May 4

WEB DESK

Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation will open on second of next month for anchor investors and from fourth to ninth of next month for the general public. Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Tuhin Kant Pandey said that LIC IPO will be the biggest in the country till date despite reduced offer size from five to three and half percent.

LIC officials said the entity is selling over 22.13 crore shares between 902 and 949 rupees per share. Total IPO value is set at 21,000 crore rupees. Policy holders will get a 60 rupees per share discount and retail employees and anchor investors will get a 45 rupes discount. The IPO will be listed on stock exchanges on May 17.

Sale of Govt Shares in LIC, A Retrograde Move: CPI General Secretary

CPI(M) asks Govt to Stop LIC IPO Forthwith

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has firmly opposed the manner in which the Central Government has gone about in initiating the LIC IPO. “This is a step towards the destruction of the public character of the LIC and handing over priceless financial assets largely owned … Continue reading CPI(M) asks Govt to Stop LIC IPO Forthwith→

