इंडियन आवाज़     04 Feb 2023 07:03:19      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2023 in Jammu

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2023 at Aquaplex Crown at Bagh-e-Bahu, Jammu. The fair is witnessing participation of women Self Help Groups from around 25 States and UTs across the country. The 11-day-long fair is first of its kind in the Union Territory of J&K. The mega event will provide a platform for the rural SHG women to sell and promote their self-made products & create marketing linkages with various selling platforms. Seventy-five stalls and 10 food courts have been set up at the exhibition site showcasing crafts, handicrafts, handloom and cuisine.

The Self Help Groups will display handicraft, handloom and natural food items from different rural areas across the country. This will be a National-level fair that will exhibit unique and famous indigenous products from various states and UTs. Several cultural events and plays on different Government schemes and campaigns will also be held during the fair.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

 ترکی کے انتخابات: کون مارے گا بازی Turkey Elections

، انقرہ سے افتخار گیلانی ترکیہ میں صدارتی اور پارلیمانی ان ...

دیہی علاقوں میں زرعی اسٹارٹ اپس کی حوصلہ افزائی کے لیے زرعی  ایکسلریٹر فنڈ قائم کیا جائے گا : Budget 2023-24

خزانہ اور کارپوریٹ امور کی مرکزی وزیر محترمہ نرملا سیتا رمن ...

بجٹ 2023-24: ایف ایم سیتا رمن نے کہا کہ بجٹ خوشحال اور جامع ہندوستان کے وژن کو پورا کرتا ہے

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن ایف ایم نرملا سیتا رمن نے آج لوک سب ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan & US reaffirms commitment to advance free & open Indo-Pacific

The Quad Senior Cyber Group of Australia, India, Japan and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment ...

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

@Powered By: Logicsart