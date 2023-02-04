LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2023 in Jammu

AMN

Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the SARAS Aajeevika Mela 2023 at Aquaplex Crown at Bagh-e-Bahu, Jammu. The fair is witnessing participation of women Self Help Groups from around 25 States and UTs across the country. The 11-day-long fair is first of its kind in the Union Territory of J&K. The mega event will provide a platform for the rural SHG women to sell and promote their self-made products & create marketing linkages with various selling platforms. Seventy-five stalls and 10 food courts have been set up at the exhibition site showcasing crafts, handicrafts, handloom and cuisine.

The Self Help Groups will display handicraft, handloom and natural food items from different rural areas across the country. This will be a National-level fair that will exhibit unique and famous indigenous products from various states and UTs. Several cultural events and plays on different Government schemes and campaigns will also be held during the fair.