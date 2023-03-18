LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates newly constructed Durga Bhawan at Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi

AMN

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the newly constructed Durga Bhawan at the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi. Mr. Sinha sought the blessings of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and dedicated the facility to devotees. Congratulating the entire team of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and everyone associated with the project, he said the Bhawan with the capacity to accommodate 3000 pilgrims per day, will provide ease and comfort to the seekers, besides ensuring effective crowd management. The Shrine Board has started various new initiatives for providing better facilities to the pilgrims.

Mr. Sinha said spiritual and cultural heritage is being revived by building modern infrastructure and administration is committed to ensure that devotees on sacred pilgrimage are looked after well. He added that it is our responsibility to enrich the traditional values and facilitate the spiritual journey of the devotees coming from across the country and abroad, especially those who are elderly, sick and specially-abled. He said the interests of traders, pony walas, local business community and other stakeholders are being safeguarded while developing the facilities for the devotees.

Manoj Sinha said that a ropeway from Tarakote to Sanjhi Chhat will come up soon and assured the local people, traders and all the stakeholders that the ropeway facility will be provided to only elderly, sick and specially-abled devotees. The Shrine Board has also approved the reconstruction of Shankaracharya temple near Katra. Underground cabling works will be completed next month and Skywalk will be ready by the month of June. Many more projects are in the pipeline to uplift the religious tourism sector in the region. Earlier, Mr Sinha paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity for all.