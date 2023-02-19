इंडियन आवाज़     19 Feb 2023 11:09:44      انڈین آواز
LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates 33rd Police-Public Mela in Jammu

Published On:

AMN

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated the 33rd Police-Public Mela at Gulshan Ground, Jammu.

The LG said, the Police-Public Mela has emerged as a powerful platform for police officers and public to interact and celebrate the shared heritage. He commended the Jammu and Kashmir Police Wives Welfare Association (JKPWWA) for carrying out numerous initiatives around the year to address the concerns of the families of martyrs and serving personnel. The LG said, the Association is doing exceptional work in promoting welfare measures for JKP Jawans and their families. The LG also paid tributes to the martyrs of J&K Police who devoted their lives to serving and protecting the nation. The LG said we will forever be grateful to our Bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of the country. Later, the LG went around the stalls put up by various Police establishments, Districts, JKRLM and also interacted with the police families.

