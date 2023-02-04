LG Manoj Sinha flags off batch of students from SKUAST Jammu on exposure programme to KSU, USA

AMN

Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday flagged off a batch of nine undergraduate students from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Jammu on an exposure cum training programme to Kansas State University, USA. The students will be visiting the Kansas State University under the Student Overseas Fellowship Programme of National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) funded by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) & World Bank. The group includes undergraduate students of Faculty of Agriculture, School of Biotechnology and Faculty of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry from the Agriculture University.