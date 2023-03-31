LG Manoj Sinha chairs 44th meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) in Jammu

AMN

Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired the 44th meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) at Raj Bhawan, Jammu. The meeting discussed the ongoing works and future projects for a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage. Chief Executive Officer, SASB and Principal Secretary to LG, Dr. Mandeep Bhandari, IAS, made a detailed presentation and briefed the board on various aspects of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2023, including registration for Yatra, provision of helicopter services, service providers, Yatra camps, langar/NGO services, insurance cover for yatris/service providers, etc. He further presented the action taken report on the decisions taken in the previous board meetings. Chief Engineer BRO briefed the meeting on the progress regarding maintenance, restoration, and development works of the Yatra tracks.