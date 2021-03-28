Leh-Manali Highway to open for traffic today

AMN

After being closed for winter for nearly four months, Leh- Manali Highway will be open for traffic today. With this Ladakh is getting connected with the rest of the world by road. With opening of strategically important Leh- Manali axis, Ladakh region will be connected to the country.

With four high passes, the 428 kilometre highway is always a challenge to operate, for the engineers and workforce of Himank and Deepak projects of Border Road Organisation (BRO). Due to the tensions in the eastern Ladakh region, portions of this road was kept open till early December.

Especially, Taglang La pass which receives highest snowfall was kept open throughout the winters. Daring high velocity the snow blizzards in freezing temperatures the Border Road Organization is creating history today, by opening Leh Manali axis almost two months in advance.