In Leh, Kharu team won the 15th CEC Ice Hockey Championship for women. In an exciting match in NDS Indoor Ice Hockey rink in Leh today, Kharu defeated Lalok women team by 4-1 goals.

Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Leh Deputy Chairman Tsering Angchuk gave prizes to the finalists. Leh Hill council Executive Councilors Tashi Yakzee, Gulam Mehdi, Stanzin Chosphel along with Chushul and Sakti councilors Konchok Stanzin and Rigzin Tsering also present at the prize distribution ceremony.