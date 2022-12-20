Leh- J&K bank signs MoU to provide banking facilities to the UT employees

AMN

Union Territory Ladakh and the Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to provide banking facilities to the UT employees. Under the MoU, J&K Bank would give the most favoured client status to the UT Administration as well as the active permanent employees who have their salary accounts in J&K Bank. MoU was signed in the presence of Lieutenant Governor, RK Mathur, in Leh. Both the signing parties also agreed to work on all banking services with J&K Bank by nominating it as a preferred banker for all its banking-related services by the Union Territory.

MoU also focuses on increasing awareness of banking facilities, J&K Bank also agrees to organize various financial literacy camps at its centres for UT employees.

J&K Bank would provide customized savings bank account services, including saving platinum, diamond, and gold cards, to permanent employees of UT Ladakh.