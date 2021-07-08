Under fire over activist Stan Swamy’s death, govt says ‘detention was in accordance with law’
08 Jul 2021

Legendary Star Dilip Kumar laid to rest with full state honours

Image

WEB DESK

Bollywood legendary actor Dilip Kumar on Wednesday was buried with full state honours here, marking the end of an illustrious career as one of Indian cinema’s most loved icons.

The 98-year-old actor, who passed away following prolonged illness, was laid to rest around 4:45 PM in the presence of family, including actor wife Saira Banu.

Kumar was given a gun salute, following which the police band paid him a tribute at the Juhu Qabrastan in Santacruz Mumbai.

While not more than 25-30 people were allowed inside the Qabrastan, the venue was packed with media and fans of the late star. The crowd, of nearly 100 people, was being controlled by the police.

Post the funeral, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan visited the Juhu Qabrastan to pay their respects to Kumar.

As per the state funeral protocols, Kumar’s body was draped with the tricolor at his Pali Hill residence, before being moved to the burial ground.

More than 60 policemen were present at his residence. Adequate security measures were taken by the police to prevent people to enter the lane leading to Kumar’s house.

Born as Yousuf Khan in Peshawar on December 11, 1922, Kumar was known to generations of film-goers as the “tragedy king.”

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who directed Kumar in movies like “Saudagar” (1991) and “Karma” (1986) also came for the funeral but COVID protocols prevented him to go inside.

Image

Earlier in the day, Kumar’s friends, colleagues and fans, including Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ranbir Kapoor paid their respects to the acting legend at his residence.

