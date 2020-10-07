Bihar Elections: JD(U) Gets 115 Seats, BJP 121, HAM 07
Javadekar releases SOP on re-opening of cinema halls from Oct 15
QUAD nations affirm importance of maintaining free, open Indo-Pacific: India
Bihar Polls: RJD and Congress led Grand alliance finalises seat sharing
Dr. Harsh Vardhan releases ‘Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol’ to fight Coronavirus
Legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen dies at 65

AMN/ WEB DESK

Eddie Van Halen, considered one of rock music’s greatest guitar players, died of cancer Yesterday, his son said on Twitter. He was 65. Van Halen is among the top 20 best-selling artists of all time and his band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

In 1972, with brother Alex on drums, Eddie Van Halen formed the band that would become Van Halen. By 1974, it had the lineup that would make it one of the biggest groups in rock history. No matter the singer, Eddie Van Halen’s high-flying guitar sound – heavy on tapping, with both hands on the neck of the instrument – was deeply influential, but also hard to imitate.

Michael Jackson’s Thriller, whose iconic Beat It featured a guitar solo from Eddie Van Halen. Rolling Stone magazine put Eddie Van Halen at No 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

