Legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen dies at 65

AMN/ WEB DESK

Eddie Van Halen, considered one of rock music’s greatest guitar players, died of cancer Yesterday, his son said on Twitter. He was 65. Van Halen is among the top 20 best-selling artists of all time and his band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

In 1972, with brother Alex on drums, Eddie Van Halen formed the band that would become Van Halen. By 1974, it had the lineup that would make it one of the biggest groups in rock history. No matter the singer, Eddie Van Halen’s high-flying guitar sound – heavy on tapping, with both hands on the neck of the instrument – was deeply influential, but also hard to imitate.

Michael Jackson’s Thriller, whose iconic Beat It featured a guitar solo from Eddie Van Halen. Rolling Stone magazine put Eddie Van Halen at No 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.