Legendary American pop composer Burt Bacharach passes away at 94

Born on 12th of May, 1928 at Kansas City at Missouri in the United States, Bacharach won several accolades, including eight Grammys and three Oscars, two Golden Globes and a lifetime achievement prize. He wrote over 500 songs from the late 1950s to the 1980s. He wrote hit songs for artists ranging from Dionne Warwick to the Carpenters. He also collaborated with several stars like Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield, Tom Jones, White Stripes and Marlene Dietrich.Bacharach is best known for romantic, melancholic ballads that blurred the line between jazz and pop. Some of his greatest creations include melodies like ‘I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,’ ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ ‘Walk on By,’ ‘Alfie’ ‘Do You Know the Way to San Jose,’ and many more.