LEGENDARY SPRINTER MILKHA SINGH IS NO MORE

AMN / WEB DESK

INDIA’S Legendary athlete Milkha Singh passed away Friday night at hospital in Chandigarh hospital. He was 91. He was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of the PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh and was undergoing treatment after testing positive for coronavirus.

Regarded as ‘Flying Sikh’ was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped, following treatment at the Fortis hospital in Mohali for a week.

“Despite best of the efforts by the medical team, Milkha Singh ji could not be retrieved from his critical condition and after a brave fight, he left for his heavenly abode at 11.30 pm on 18th June 2021 here at PGIMER,” said PGIMER Hospital where he was being treated.

It is noteworthy that his wife, Nirmal Kaur had passed away at a Mohali hospital last week due to complications related to COVID-19 infection. She was the former Indian women volleyball team captain.

“It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away. He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal ji &now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days,” said Milkha Singh’s family.

The legendary athlete, a four-time Asian Games gold medalist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion, missed the bronze medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics by 1/100th of a second. He has also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away. pic.twitter.com/h99RNbXI28 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021

“मैं आपसे वादा करता हूँ मिल्खा सिंह जी कि हम आपकी अंतिम इच्छा को पूरा करेंगे। India has lost it’s star. Milkha Singh Ji has left us but he will continue to inspire every Indian to shine for India. My deepest condolences to the family. I pray for his soul to rest in peace” KIRAN RIJIJU

Saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Milkha Singh Ji. A legendary sportsman, he will be dearly remembered.



My sincere condolences to his family, loved ones and fans across the world. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 18, 2021

Heartbroken to hear of #MilkhaSingh Ji's demise. The nation has lost a legend, but he will live on in our hearts and in history, and be the guiding star for millions of aspiring athletes. May Gurusahab bless the soul. 🙏🏼@JeevMilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/dKHn20nzoy — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) June 18, 2021

Upset and saddened to hear of Milkha Singh Ji’s demise. It marks the end of an era and India & Punjab are poorer today. My condolences to the bereaved family & millions of fans. The legend of the Flying Sikh will reverberate for generations to come. Rest in peace Sir! pic.twitter.com/7yK8EOHUnS — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 18, 2021