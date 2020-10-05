Rahul, Priyanka pledge to fight for justice in Hathras case
UP Govt recommend CBI probe into Hathras case
PM Modi inaugurates strategically important, Atal Tunnel
Bihar Polls: RJD and Congress led Grand alliance finalises seat sharing
AIIMS rules out murder of Sushant Singh Rajput, says it was suicide
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Oct 2020 08:07:31      انڈین آواز

Leading Chinese Chipmaker SMIC hit by US export restrictions

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

China’s biggest chip company Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) has confirmed that some of its suppliers have been restricted by US export control regulations, and its business may be affected due to ensuing uncertainties in US equipment supplies.

SMIC said in a statement on Sunday night that the US Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has informed some of SMIC’s suppliers to further limit exports of US equipment, accessories and materials to the company. Exports will require a permit.
SMIC said in the statement that the company has undertaken “preliminary exchanges” with the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security regarding export restrictions. The Company is conducting assessments on the relevant impact of such export restrictions on the company’s production and operation activities, it said. SMIC also said it has been operating in compliance with the relevant laws and regulations of all jurisdictions where it performs its businesses.

As per media reports, the Bureau of Industry and Security under the US Department of Commerce had issued letters in September informing certain companies they must henceforth obtain a licence before continuing to supply goods and services to SMIC. The letter stated that exports to SMIC “may pose an unacceptable risk of diversion to a military end use” to China.

The fresh sanctions on SMIC come after the Trump administration imposed penalties on a broad range of China’s tech companies. Analysts say, China may also release an ‘unreliable entity list’ in response to US actions. In September, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced rules for its list of ‘unreliable entities’ to curb the operations of foreign companies deemed “unreliable”. Chinese Foreign Ministry has previously declared its opposition to US sanctions on Chinese companies.

SMIC relies heavily on equipment from companies based in the United States and other relevant countries to produce chips for clients. Earlier this year, SMIC issued one of the biggest Initial Public Offers in the Shanghai Stock market, aiming to use the cash to kickstart manufacturing into more advanced technology. In its statement, the company has advised shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

This sanction may further hit Huawei, already under US sanctions, as it may be difficult for SMIC to supply chips to it. The sanctions may also affect US companies Intel and Qualcomm that use SMIC to fabricate some of its chips. Analysts believe that Qualcomm is SMIC’s second-largest customer after Huawei.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

IPL: CSK 81/0 against Kings XI Punjab; Mumbai Indians best Sunrisers Hyderabad

AMN Chasing the victory target in IPL Cricket, Chennai Super Kings were 81 for none in eight overs against ...

Women Hockey: Podium finish at Olympics is our ultimate aim says Midfielder Monika

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Women hockey team's experienced midfielder Monika says that podium finish at ...

French Open: Novak Djokovic beat Ricardas Berankis in second round

AMN Novak Djokovic continued his dominant start to the French Open with a ruthless straight-set win against ...

خبرنامہ

‘سشانت سنگھ کو قتل نہیں کیا گیا، یہ خودکشی کا کیس ہے’

WEB DESK سشانت سنگھ راجپوت کی خودکشی کی تفتیش سے متعلق آل انڈیا ...

زائد العمری کے باعث ٹرمپ میں کورونا کی علامات شدید ہوسکتی ہیں، رپورٹ

ویب ڈیسک معروف امریکی جریدے ٹائم نے اپنی رپورٹ میں میڈیکل ما ...

ایران میں کورونا کے باعث اسکول، مساجد دوبارہ بند

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے دارالحکومت تہران میں کورونا وائرس کے کیسز ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!