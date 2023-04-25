Leaders across party lines mourn demise of Parkash Singh Badal

AMN / WEB DESK

President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal. SAD patron and former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Mohali.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her grief over SAD leader’s demise calling him tallest political stalwarts since independence. “Shri Parkash Singh Badal was one of the tallest political stalwarts since independence. Though his exemplary career in public service was largely confined to Punjab, he was respected across the country. His demise leaves a void. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers,” President wrote.

PM Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences calling Badal a colossal figure of Indian politics. “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times,” PM wrote on Twitter.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter expressing his dismay over former state CM’s demise.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh called Badal son of soil who remained connected to his roots. Badal was hospitalised for the past few days.

Former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh also expressed grief calling him a leader who was respected by everyone across party lines. “Deeply saddened over the demise of S. Parkash Singh Badal. My profound condolences to @officeofssbadal and the entire family. Badal Sahab was respected by everyone cutting across party lines. May Waheguru ji grant peace to the departed soul,” he writes.

The Congress on Tuesday condoled the passing of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and said it marked the end of an era in Indian politics.

Five-time former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Badal, who was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali over a week ago, died on Tuesday. He was 95.

The Congress, in a tweet in Hindi posted on its official Twitter handle, said the demise of Badal is the end of an era in Indian politics.

Condoling his passing, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the news of Badal’s demise was saddening.

Badal was a tall leader of the politics of India and Punjab, Gandhi said.

“I express my deepest condolences to all his bereaved family members and supporters, including Mr Sukhbir Singh Badal,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “Sardar Parkash Singh Badal five-time CM of Punjab and a titan has passed away. I recall our association with great fondness and respect. He embarrassed me no end by having Punjab Assembly pass this resolution in September 2010.”