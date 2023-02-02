LCA Tejas to be at the centre stage of ‘India Pavilion’ at 14th edition of Aero India Show

AMN

The indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas in Final Operational Clearance configuration will hold a centre stage of India Pavilion at the 14th edition of Aero India show to be held in Bengaluru from the 13th to 17th of February. India Pavilion will showcase the growth of India in developing an eco-system for Fixed Wing Platforms.

There will also be a section for Defence space, new technologies and a UAV section, giving an insight into the growth of India in each sector. After the Final Operational Clearance, Tejas is a highly agile, multi-role supersonic fighter designed for air combat, and offensive air support with reconnaissance and anti-ship capabilities. Asia’s biggest Aero India show is organised with the theme, “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities”.