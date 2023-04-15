इंडियन आवाज़     15 Apr 2023 01:21:46      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Laxman Savadi joins Congress after BJP denies ticket for Karnataka elections

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Miffed for not getting a BJP ticket for the forthcoming assembly election in Karnataka, the senior leader from the party Lakshman Savadi joined Congress party in Bengaluru on Friday. The Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar welcomed Savadi into the party in the presence of other senior leaders. Speaking on the occasion, Shivakumar said that Savadi is an influential Lingayat leader from North Karnataka and is interested in the development of his district. He added that Savadi has joined Congress without any conditions.

In his reaction to Savadi quitting BJP, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the Congress is poaching BJP leaders as they do not have candidates in more than 60 constituencies. He said the BJP party workers will ensure a thumping majority to BJP. He announced that the third list of candidates for the Assembly election will come out soon and that he will file his nomination papers from Shegaon tomorrow. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

Jamaat Welcomes SC verdict revoking ban on Media One ….

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Jamaat-e-Islami Hind has welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court of India whic ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s strategy against COVID-19 more effective than any other country: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has said that India's strategy agai ...

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

@Powered By: Logicsart