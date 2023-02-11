इंडियन आवाज़     12 Feb 2023 12:43:35      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Lawyers and judges need to realign law and society to justice: CJI

Leave a comment
Published On: By

“Law graduates and future judges should inculcate constitutional values in their professional life”

AMN / WEB DESK

The Chief Justice of India, CJI Dr. D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said that fresh Law graduates and future judges should inculcate the constitutional values in their professional life so that they never fail.

He was addressing the first convocation ceremony of Maharashtra National Law University at Nagpur. While stressing upon the Constitutional values he said, lawyers and judges need to realign the law and society to justice. He also gave example of the Chief Architect of Constitution Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar as how he overcame cast hegemony and caste discrimination prevalent in his times.

The constitutional document created by him has transformative potential and the principles of the constitution are enshrined in the preamble. CJI also appealed to law graduates to make a pledge to dispense economic, social and political justice for all.

Image

Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur was established by the Maharashtra Government in 2016 for providing excellent legal education. It is the first and only university in the country to implement the syllabus of B.A.LLLB (Honours in Adjustment and Justice).

Two hundred twenty undergraduate students of 2016 and 2017 batch were awarded degrees in this convocation ceremony.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہردلعزیز شاعر امجد اسلام امجد اس دنیا میں نہیں رہے

معروف شاعر، ڈراما نویس اور کالم نگار امجد اسلام امجد 79 سال کی ...

RBI بھارتیہ ریزروبینک نے ریپوریٹ میں 25 بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ کیا ہے

AMN ریزروبینک آف انڈیا نے ریپوریٹ میں 25بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ ...

آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کی مجلس عاملہ کے اجلاس میں متعدد تجاویز منظور کی گئیں

لکھنؤ، ۵؍ فروری ۲۰۲۳ءدارالعلوم ندوۃ العلماء لکھنؤمیں آل انڈ ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

PEC demands a fair probe into death of Journalist in Maharashtra

Shashikant Warishe died after he was mowed down in Rajapur by a vehicle allegedly being driven by Pandharinath ...

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart