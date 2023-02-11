Lawyers and judges need to realign law and society to justice: CJI

“Law graduates and future judges should inculcate constitutional values in their professional life”

AMN / WEB DESK

The Chief Justice of India, CJI Dr. D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said that fresh Law graduates and future judges should inculcate the constitutional values in their professional life so that they never fail.

He was addressing the first convocation ceremony of Maharashtra National Law University at Nagpur. While stressing upon the Constitutional values he said, lawyers and judges need to realign the law and society to justice. He also gave example of the Chief Architect of Constitution Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar as how he overcame cast hegemony and caste discrimination prevalent in his times.

The constitutional document created by him has transformative potential and the principles of the constitution are enshrined in the preamble. CJI also appealed to law graduates to make a pledge to dispense economic, social and political justice for all.

Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur was established by the Maharashtra Government in 2016 for providing excellent legal education. It is the first and only university in the country to implement the syllabus of B.A.LLLB (Honours in Adjustment and Justice).

Two hundred twenty undergraduate students of 2016 and 2017 batch were awarded degrees in this convocation ceremony.