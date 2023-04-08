इंडियन आवाज़     08 Apr 2023 10:26:04      انڈین آواز
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju releases 1st edition of Dogri version of Constitution of India

Union Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju released the first edition of the Dogri version of the Constitution of India at University of Jammu on Saturday.

On the occasion Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, Justice Kotishwar Singh, Senior Judges of the High Court, Vice Chancellor, Jammu University, Prof Umesh Rai, senior functionaries from Central government and J&K administration were present.

Speaking during the event the Minister called the translated document very significant in dispensation of justice to common people. He said that understanding law is essential in accessing justice by a common person and it can’t be done better than having it codified in one’s mother tongue.

He also remarked that although the task has been accomplished a bit late after enshrining Dogri language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution back in 2003 but furthering its impact among people should not be delayed any further.

In his welcome address the Vice Chancellor of Jammu University, Prof Umesh Rai said that the document is a joint accomplishment of Department of Law, Government of India and the University that came to fruition after the hard work of 3 years. 

