Law and order situation improved appreciably in J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday that the law and order situation has improved appreciably in J&K and this year the highest number of 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K. Addressing a press conference in Jammu on Wednesday on passage of the J & K Budget, Lt. Governor said that Jammu and Kashmir Union territory has been among top performers in the country for implementation of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Amrit Sarovar, SVAMITVA Scheme, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Nasha Mukt Abhiyan and Renewable Energy Development. He said most of the social security schemes have been saturated in J&K.Sinha said last year J&K has witnessed economic growth of 14.64 per cent and tax revenue has shown growth of 31 per cent.

Terming the Budget for 2023-24 as a growth oriented budget, Lt. Governor expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister for giving 1,06,061 crore upees budget.

Talking about J&K hosting the G20 meeting, Lt. Governor said that arrangements are being made by his administration to ensure successful culmination of G20 meeting in the UT. He sought the cooperation of all to make this prestigious event a success and memorable for the G20 delegates visiting J&K.