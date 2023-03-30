इंडियन आवाज़     30 Mar 2023 01:25:38      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Law and order situation improved appreciably in J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

Leave a comment
Published On: By

J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday that the law and order situation has improved appreciably in J&K and this year the highest number of 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K.  Addressing a press conference in Jammu on Wednesday on passage of the J & K Budget, Lt. Governor said that Jammu and Kashmir  Union territory has been among top performers in the country for implementation of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Amrit Sarovar, SVAMITVA Scheme, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Nasha Mukt Abhiyan and Renewable Energy Development.  He said most of the social security schemes have been saturated in J&K.Sinha said last year J&K has witnessed economic growth of 14.64 per cent and tax revenue has shown growth of 31 per cent.

Terming the Budget for 2023-24 as a growth oriented budget, Lt. Governor expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister for giving 1,06,061 crore upees budget.

Talking about J&K hosting the G20 meeting, Lt. Governor said that arrangements are being made by his administration to ensure successful culmination of G20 meeting in the UT. He sought the cooperation of all to make this prestigious event a success and memorable for the G20 delegates visiting J&K.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

مرکز نے ریاستوں کو کووڈ کے معاملات میں چوکس رہنے میں کسی قسم کی لاپرواہی کے خلاف خبردار کیا ہے۔

کووڈ19- کیلئے تیاریوں کا جائزہ لینے کی خاطر صحت کے مرکزی سیکری ...


’من کی بات‘ کے 99ویں ایپی سوڈ میں وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ’من کی بات‘ میں آپ سبھی کا ایک بار پھر بہ ...

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو لوک سبھا کی رکنیت سے نا اہل قرار دیا گیا

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو گجرات کی ایک عدالت کے ذریعے مجرم ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart