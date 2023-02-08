Latest edition of Border Gavaskar Trophy to begin on Feb 9 in Nagpur

AMN/ WEB DESK

The latest edition of the Border Gavaskar Trophy will kick start on the 9th of February in Nagpur.

While Team India aims to retain the trophy after a historic win in Down Under, Australia will look to win their first Test series in India since 2004-05. Instituted in 1996 and named after legendary batters Allan Border and Sunil Gavaskar, the Border Gavaskar Trophy has had its moments of glory, where history was rewritten, records were shattered, and careers were moulded.

The four-match series will be played at Nagpur, Delhi, Himachal and Ahmedabad.

The inaugural one-match series in 1996 began on a winning note for India, as they beat Australia on the back of Nayan Mongia’s 152. This was also Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s first match as Test captain.

The only time Team India failed to defend their home turf was in 2004 when they lost 2-1.