Last surviving NASA’s Apollo 7 astronaut Walter Cunningham passes away at 90

The last surviving astronaut from the first successful crewed space mission in NASA’s Apollo programme, Walter Cunningham has died at the age of 90. NASA has confirmed Cunningham’s demise. However, the cause of the death has not been confirmed.

NASA’s Administrator, Bill Nelson said, Cunningham was an explorer whose work also laid the foundation for the agency’s new Artemis moon programme.

Cunningham was one of the three astronauts aboard the 1968 Apollo 7 mission, an 11-day spaceflight, that beamed live television broadcasts as they orbited Earth, paving the way for the moon landing less than a year later.