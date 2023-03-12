इंडियन आवाज़     12 Mar 2023 08:49:52      انڈین آواز
Last date for submission of online Application Form for CUET UG 2023 extended till March 30

The last date for submission of the online Application Form for  Common University Entrance Test -CUET (UG)-2023  has been extended till the 30th of March this year. Earlier, the last date for the submission of the application form was the 12th of this month. According to the National Testing Agency, corrections in the particulars of the Application form can be made from the 1st of April to the 3rd of April. The candidates can check the official website –  www. nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in for more information. In case, any candidate faces difficulty in applying for the exam, the candidate can contact the telephone numbers 011 – 40759000 and 69227700 or can e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in.

The CUET ( UG)  exam is scheduled to be conducted on the 21st of May.

