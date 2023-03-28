Last date for linking PAN and Aadhaar extended to June 30, 2023

AMN

The last date for linking PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to 30th June this year to provide some more time to the taxpayers. In a statement, Central Board of Direct Taxes, CBDT said, from 1st July, the PAN of taxpayers who have failed to intimate their Aadhaar will become inoperative. The CBDT said, if Aadhaar and PAN are not linked before last date, no refund shall be made against such PANs and interest shall not be payable on such refund for the period during which PAN remains inoperative. The PAN can be made operative again in 30 days, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of fee of one thousand rupees.

Under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, every person who has been allotted a PAN as on 1st July, 2017 and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar Number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar to the prescribed authority on or before 31st March, 2023. CBDT said, the date for intimating Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for the purpose of linking PAN and Aadhaar has now been extended to 30th June this year. AIR correspondent reports that more than 51 crore PANs have already been linked with Aadhaar till date.