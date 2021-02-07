Economic Survey pegs India’s real economic growth in 2021-22 at 11%
President Kovind launches first round of Pulse Polio Programme 2021
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
More than 37 lakh frontline health workers administered COVID19 vaccines
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte Resigns in Bid to Form ‘New, Stronger Govt
Large scale protests continue in Myanmar for 2nd consecutive day after military coup

Large scale protests continue in Myanmar for the second consecutive day after the military take over of power from the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

A large crowd gathered in Yangon, known as the commercial capital of Myanmar, today to protest against the military takeover. The protestors demanded restoration of democracy and release of political prisoners including Aung San Suu Kyi, deposed President Win Myint and other political activists. According to Reuters, it is the largest protest since the 2007 Saffron Revolution that helped spur a transition to democracy.

The demonstrators in Yangon sported red shirts, red balloons and waved red flags which represent the colour of the National League for Democracy headed by Aung San Suu Kyi. The crowd also flashed the three finger salute. People honked their cars and beat utensils to mark their opposition to the military government.

The demonstrations have been largely peaceful in the country with no reports of clashes being reported.

The internet connectivity in the country has been restored this afternoon after it was shut down yesterday by the order of the government. This was confirmed by Telenor, the largest telecom provider of Myanmar. However, ban on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and some other social media platforms continues to be in place in Myanmar.

Earlier, on Friday, the military appointed Foreign Affairs Minister U Wunna Maung Lwin and Minister of International Cooperation U Ko Ko Hlaing held a diplomatic briefing via videoconferencing on the recent political developments in Myanmar. They reiterated the charge that Tatmadaw found evidence of rigging of 10.4 million votes in the Nov. 8 elections last year. They told the diplomatic community that the Tatmadaw understands the concerns about the democratic transition in Myanmar but stability, the rule of law, prosperity and well-being of the people are prerequisites of democratic transition, said the official website of the government.

SPORTS

Hockey Women: Argentina tour provided much needed exposure : forward Sharmila

 By Harpal Singh Bedi  Promising  striker Sharmila Devi feels that  women's hockey team s tour to Argen ...

Chennai Test: Joe Root becomes 1st batsman to score 200 in 100th Test

England- 555/8 at stumps on 2nd day AMN England were 555 for the loss of eight wickets in their firs ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

