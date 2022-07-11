FreeCurrencyRates.com

Lankan crisis: Army chief seeks public support to maintain peace

Sri Lanka Army chief General Shavendra Silva on Sunday sought people’s support to maintain peace as the island nation grapples with an unprecedented economic crisis. Four ministers have resigned from the cabinet over the last two days amid the unrest.

Thousands of anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka on Saturday barged into embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence in central Colombo’s high-security Fort area after breaking the barricades, as they demanded his resignation.

According to an official, Sri Lanka’s President, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has agreed to resign on Wednesday. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has also offered to resign. In the meantime, the International Monetary Fund or IMF said it was closely monitoring the ongoing developments in the cash-starved country and hoped that the political crisis will be resolved soon to allow for the resumption of dialogue on an IMF-supported programme.

