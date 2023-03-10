इंडियन आवाज़     11 Mar 2023 12:37:24      انڈین آواز
Land for jobs ‘scam’: ED searches Lalu Prasad’s family, RJD leaders

WEB DESK

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday conducted a raids and searches in different parts of India on at least 24 locations associated with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav for suspected money laundering in the wake of the land for Job scam for the period when he was the railway minister.

The searches were conducted at the premises associated with Lalu’s kin and associates across various locations including Delhi-NCR, Patna, Ranchi and Mumbai.

The ED’s raids come close on the heels of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioning Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi and his daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti in connection with the corruption charges related to the alleged scam.

The searches are covering the premises linked to Prasad’s daughters Ragini Yadav, Chanda Yadav and Hema Yadav and former RJD MLA Abu Dojana in Patna, Phulwari Sharif, Delhi-NCR, Ranchi and Mumbai, officials said.

The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, they said.    The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the case against Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and all the accused have been summoned on March 15, officials had said.

The ED case, filed under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, stems from this CBI complaint.

Both Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi were questioned by the CBI in this case recently.

