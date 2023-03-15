Land-for-job scam: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu, family

File photo

Staff Reporter

Former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti were granted bail today, March 15 after they appeared before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court in the land-for-job scam case.

The case will be heard next on March 29. Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and some of their children, including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, are being investigated in the land-for-jobs scam case. Lalu Yadav and his family members are accused of buying land dirt-cheap in exchange for jobs during his stint as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009. The court issued summons on February 27 taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed by CBI against them. The charge sheet was filed on October 10 last year for offences of criminal conspiracy and corruption against 16 accused persons, including Lalu, Rabri, and Misa.

Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate had on the 11th of March, conducted raids against the family in connection with the investigation into the land-for-job money laundering case. The ED said the raids resulted in the seizure of 1 crore rupees in unaccounted cash and the discovery of 600 crore rupees in criminal proceeds.