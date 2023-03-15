इंडियन आवाज़     15 Mar 2023 02:49:39      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Land-for-job scam: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu, family

Leave a comment
Published On: By
File photo

Staff Reporter

Former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi and their daughter Misa Bharti were granted bail today, March 15 after they appeared before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court in the land-for-job scam case. 

The case will be heard next on March 29. Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, and some of their children, including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, are being investigated in the land-for-jobs scam case. Lalu Yadav and his family members are accused of buying land dirt-cheap in exchange for jobs during his stint as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009. The court issued summons on February 27 taking cognizance of the chargesheet filed by CBI against them. The charge sheet was filed on October 10 last year for offences of criminal conspiracy and corruption against 16 accused persons, including Lalu, Rabri, and Misa.

Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate had on the 11th of March, conducted raids against the family in connection with the investigation into the land-for-job money laundering case. The ED said the raids resulted in the seizure of 1 crore rupees in unaccounted cash and the discovery of 600 crore rupees in criminal proceeds.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ڈاکٹر سیدنا مفضل سیف الدین، امیر جامعہ، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ منتخب

جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے کورٹ(انجمن) کے اراکین نے ڈاکٹر سیدنا مف ...

گؤشالوں کی اقتصادی صلاحیت کو بہتر بنانے کی تجویز

اے ایم اینمویشی ہندوستان میں روایتی کاشتکاری کے نظام کا ایک ...

” ہر پانچواں ملازمت پیشہ فرد کام کی جگہ پر اذیت کا شکار”

: عالمی ادارہِ محنت کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کام کی جگہ پر جنسی تشدد ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart